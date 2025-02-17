What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Munger? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Munger is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Munger? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Munger amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Munger? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Munger is Rs. 1,959.