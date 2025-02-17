What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Krishnagiri? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Krishnagiri is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Krishnagiri? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Krishnagiri amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Krishnagiri? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Krishnagiri is Rs. 1,959.