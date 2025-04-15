hamburger icon
Honda Shine 125 On Road Price in Khargone

Honda Shine 125 Right View
Honda Shine 125 Seat View
Honda Shine 125 Suspension View
Honda Shine 125 Disc View
Honda Shine 125 Engine View
Honda Shine 125 Footrest View
83,251 - 87,251*
*On-Road Price
Khargone
Shine 125 Price in Khargone

Honda Shine 125 on road price in Khargone starts from Rs. 96,630. The on road price for Honda Shine 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Khargone.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda Shine 125 Drum₹ 96,630
Honda Shine 125 Disc₹ 1.03 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda Shine 125 Variant Wise Price List in Khargone

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
Shine 125 Drum

₹ 96,631*On-Road Price
123.94 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,493
RTO
5,795
Insurance
6,343
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Khargone)
96,631
EMI@2,077/mo
Shine 125 Disc

₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
123.94 cc
View all
Honda Shine 125 FAQs

The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Khargone is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Khargone amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Khargone is Rs. 1,959.
The insurance charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Khargone are Rs. 6,445, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

