What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Jhabua? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Jhabua is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Jhabua? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Jhabua amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Jhabua? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Jhabua is Rs. 1,959.