What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Deoria? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Deoria is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Deoria? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Deoria amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Deoria? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Deoria is Rs. 1,959.