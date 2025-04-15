hamburger icon
Honda Shine 125 On Road Price in Bhind

Honda Shine 125 Right View
Honda Shine 125 Seat View
Honda Shine 125 Suspension View
Honda Shine 125 Disc View
Honda Shine 125 Engine View
Honda Shine 125 Footrest View
83,251 - 87,251*
*On-Road Price
Bhind
Shine 125 Price in Bhind

Honda Shine 125 on road price in Bhind starts from Rs. 96,630. The on road price for Honda Shine 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Bhind.

Variants | On-Road Price
Honda Shine 125 Drum | ₹ 96,630
Honda Shine 125 Disc | ₹ 1.03 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda Shine 125 Variant Wise Price List in Bhind

Shine 125 Drum

₹ 96,631*On-Road Price
123.94 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,493
RTO
5,795
Insurance
6,343
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bhind)
96,631
EMI@2,077/mo
Shine 125 Disc

₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
123.94 cc
Honda Shine 125 News

Honda Shine 125 FAQs

The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Bhind is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Bhind amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Bhind is Rs. 1,959.
The insurance charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Bhind are Rs. 6,445, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

