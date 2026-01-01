|Engine
|123.94 cc
The Shine 125 Drum, is listed at ₹94,164 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Shine 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Shine 125 Drum is available in 6 colour options: Decent Blue Metallic, Genny Grey Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue.
The Shine 125 Drum is powered by a 123.94 cc engine.
In the Shine 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Shine priced between ₹80.85 Thousands - 86.21 Thousands or the Honda SP 125 priced between ₹87.88 Thousands - 95.47 Thousands.
The Shine 125 Drum has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.