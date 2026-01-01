hamburger icon
Honda Shine 125 Right View
1/12
Honda Shine 125 Seat View
2/12
Honda Shine 125 Suspension View
3/12
Honda Shine 125 Disc View
4/12
Honda Shine 125 Engine View
5/12
Honda Shine 125 Footrest View
6/12

Honda Shine 125 Disc

98,926*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda Shine 125 Key Specs
Engine123.94 cc
View all Shine 125 specs and features

Shine 125 Disc

Shine 125 Disc Prices

The Shine 125 Disc, is listed at ₹98,926 (ex-showroom).

Shine 125 Disc Mileage

All variants of the Shine 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Shine 125 Disc Colours

The Shine 125 Disc is available in 6 colour options: Decent Blue Metallic, Genny Grey Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue.

Shine 125 Disc Engine and Transmission

The Shine 125 Disc is powered by a 123.94 cc engine.

Shine 125 Disc vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Shine 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Shine priced between ₹80.85 Thousands - 86.21 Thousands or the Honda SP 125 priced between ₹87.88 Thousands - 95.47 Thousands.

Shine 125 Disc Specs & Features

The Shine 125 Disc has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Honda Shine 125 Disc Price

Shine 125 Disc

₹ 98,926*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
85,211
RTO
7,317
Insurance
6,398
On-Road Price in Delhi
98,926
EMI@2,126/mo
Honda Shine 125 Disc Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10.5 L
Length
2046 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Height
1116 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm
Width
737 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Tyre Size
Front:80/100 - 18, Rear: 90/100 - 18
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
577.5 km
Max Speed
102 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
10.78 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder PGM-Fi engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Gear position indicator
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V,4.0 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen Bulb
Honda Shine 125 Disc EMI
EMI1,914 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
89,033
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
89,033
Interest Amount
25,787
Payable Amount
1,14,820

Honda Shine 125 other Variants

Shine 125 Drum

₹ 94,164*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,852
RTO
6,968
Insurance
6,344
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,164
EMI@2,024/mo
Honda Shine 125 Alternatives

Honda Shine

Honda Shine

80,852 - 86,211Ex-Showroom
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465Ex-Showroom
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

68,077 - 90,989Ex-Showroom
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751Ex-Showroom
Honda Livo

Honda Livo

81,651 - 85,651Ex-Showroom
Hero Glamour X

Hero Glamour X

82,967 - 92,186Ex-Showroom
