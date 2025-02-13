Shine 125PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Honda Shine 125 Right View
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

HONDA Shine 125

Launch Date: 13 Feb 2025

₹83,251 - 87,251**Ex-showroom price
Shine 125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 123.94 cc

Shine 125: 123.94 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 60.86 kmpl

Shine 125: 64 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 10.28 ps

Shine 125: 10.78 ps

Speed

Category Average: 93.0 kmph

Shine 125: 102.0 kmph

View all Shine 125 Specs and Features

About Honda Shine 125

Latest Update

    Honda Shine 125 Variants
    Honda Shine 125 price starts at ₹ 83,251 and goes up to ₹ 87,251 (Ex-showroom).
    2 Variants Available
    Drum₹83,251*
    123.94 cc
    102 kmph
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V,4.0 Ah
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Disc₹87,251*
    123.94 cc
    102 kmph
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V,4.0 Ah
    Body Graphics
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Honda Shine 125 Images

    12 images
    View All Shine 125 Images

    Honda Shine 125 Colours

    Honda Shine 125 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Decent blue metallic
    Genny grey metallic
    Matte axis gray metallic
    Rebel red metallic
    Pearl igneous black
    Pearl siren blue

    Honda Shine 125 Specifications and Features

    Max Power10.78 PS
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage64 kmpl
    HeadlightHalogen Bulb
    Engine123.94 cc
    Max Speed102 kmph
    View all Shine 125 specs and features

    Honda Shine 125 comparison with similar bikes

    Honda Shine 125
    Hero Glamour
    Hero Super Splendor
    Honda Shine
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
    Bajaj Pulsar 125
    Hero Super Splendor XTEC
    Honda Livo
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
    Hero Glamour XTEC
    Hero Passion Plus
    ₹84,493*
    ₹83,598*
    ₹80,848*
    ₹83,251*
    ₹68,077*
    ₹83,846*
    ₹86,128*
    ₹83,080*
    ₹81,001*
    ₹89,998*
    ₹79,901*
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    19 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    23 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    3 Reviews
    Power
    10.78 PS
    Power
    10.53 PS
    Power
    10.87 PS
    Power
    10.74 PS
    Power
    11.8 PS
    Power
    11.8 PS
    Power
    10.84 PS
    Power
    8.79 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    10.84 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    10.4 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    10.8 Nm
    Torque
    10.8 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    9.30 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Engine
    123.94 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    123.94 cc
    Engine
    124.4 cc
    Engine
    124.4 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Kerb Weight
    114 kg
    Kerb Weight
    122 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    114 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Length
    2046 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2046 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2000 mm
    Length
    2051 mm
    Length
    1982 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

