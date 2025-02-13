Honda Shine 125 Latest Update

The Honda Shine 125 is one of the most popular commuter bikes in India, combining efficiency, performance, and a comfortable riding experience. The latest iteration comes with important updates that enhance its appeal to daily riders. With a modern design and advanced technology, the Honda Shine 125 continues to hold its ground against increasing competition in the 125 cc segment. The Shine has gained a reputation for reliability and excellent fuel efficiency, making it a favoured choice among commuters. In February 2025, Honda updated the Shine 125 with OBD-2B compliance and a fully digital instrument console. The bike is now available in two variants with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹83,251.

Honda Shine 125 Price

The 2025 Honda Shine 125 is competitively priced, making it accessible to a broad audience. The ex-showroom price for the base drum brake model is ₹83,251 (ex-showroom), varying slightly depending on the city and additional features. The disc brake model with OBD-2B compliance is priced at ₹87, 251 (ex-showroom).

Honda Shine 125 Launch Date

The Honda Shine 125 was launched in 2006 and has since undergone several updates, with the latest version released in early 2025. This latest model aims to attract not only existing Honda enthusiasts but also new customers looking for an efficient and stylish commuter bike. It was launched on February 12, 2025, with OBD-2B compliance and a new fully digital instrument console.

Honda Shine 125 Variants

The Honda Shine 125 is available in two main variants. The entry-level drum brake model comes at ₹83,251 (ex-showroom) and features 130 mm drum units all around. The disc brake variant, priced at ₹87,251 (ex-showroom), gets a 240 mm front disc.

Shine 125 Design and Exterior

The body design of the 2025 Honda Shine 125 is modern and aesthetically pleasing. It features a sharp, aggressive headlamp design that enhances visibility while giving it a stylish profile. The tank's sculpted lines contribute to the bike's sporty look, while the grab rails and LED tail lamp add a contemporary touch. The overall dimensions provide a comfortable riding position, suitable for both city commutes and longer rides. The bike is also offered in various attractive colours, allowing riders to select their preferred aesthetic.

Shine 125 Interior

Stepping into the cockpit of the 2025 Honda Shine 125, riders will find a well-organised instrument cluster that includes an analogue speedometer and odometer, alongside a digital display showing trip information and fuel gauge. The seating is designed with comfort in mind, featuring a wide and cushioned seat for both the rider and pillion. The switchgear quality is decent and ensures easy operation of lights and indicators. Honda's attention to detail in the design helps elevate the riding experience, especially during longer journeys.

Shine 125 Engine and specifications

The 2025 Honda Shine 125 is powered by a single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled motor that is now OBD-2B compliant. Power figures remain the same at 10.6 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The Shine 125 features a diamond-type frame and is equipped with telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. The bike gets 130 mm drum brakes on both ends for the base model while the top-spec adds a 240 mm single disc brake.

Shine 125 Fuel Efficiency

The ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Honda Shine 125 is 64 kmpl. This efficiency is supported by its advanced PGM-FI (Programmed Fuel Injection) technology, which optimises fuel delivery for better performance and reduced emissions. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Honda places a strong emphasis on safety in the Shine 125. The bike features a Combi Brake System (CBS) in the higher variants, ensuring a balanced braking experience by distributing brake force evenly between the front and rear wheels. The robust chassis and frame design contribute to the bike's stability on the road. Furthermore, the bike's lightweight allows for better handling and manoeuvrability, which is crucial in urban traffic conditions.