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Rebel 300PriceSpecifications
Honda Rebel 300
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Honda Rebel 300
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Honda Rebel 300
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Honda Rebel 300 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Honda Rebel 300 Key Specs
Engine286 cc
View all Rebel 300 specs and features

Rebel 300 STD

Rebel 300 STD Prices

The Rebel 300 STD, is listed at ₹2.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Rebel 300 STD Mileage

All variants of the Rebel 300 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Rebel 300 STD Colours

The Rebel 300 STD is available in 1 colour option: Pearl Smoky Gray.

Rebel 300 STD Engine and Transmission

The Rebel 300 STD is powered by a 286 cc engine.

Rebel 300 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Rebel 300's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Keeway K-Light 250V priced between ₹2.5 Lakhs - 2.5 Lakhs.

Rebel 300 STD Specs & Features

The Rebel 300 STD has Pass Beam Switch.

Honda Rebel 300 STD Price

Rebel 300 STD

₹2.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,22,000
RTO
7,943
Insurance
6,658
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,36,601
EMI@5,085/mo
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Honda Rebel 300 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11.2 L
Length
2205 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Height
1090 mm
Saddle Height
690 mm
Width
820 mm
Engine Oil Capacity
3.2 L

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm, Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16, Rear :- 150/80-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Stroke
63 mm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
286 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Wet multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
76 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
41 mm fork
Rear Suspension
Dual shocks

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Honda Rebel 300 STD EMI
EMI4,577 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,12,940
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,12,940
Interest Amount
61,675
Payable Amount
2,74,615

Honda Rebel 300 other Variants

Rebel 300 E-Clutch

₹2.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,62,000
RTO
7,943
Insurance
6,658
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,76,601
EMI@5,945/mo
Add to Compare
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Honda Rebel 300 Alternatives

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Rebel 300vsCB350
Keeway K-Light 250V

Keeway K-Light 250V

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Rebel 300vsK-Light 250V
Jawa Perak

Jawa Perak

2 Lakhs
Rebel 300vsPerak
Jawa 350

Jawa 350

1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs
+2
Rebel 300vs350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
Rebel 300vsGoan Classic 350
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs
Rebel 300vsHness CB350

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