|Engine
|286 cc
The Rebel 300 STD, is listed at ₹2.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Rebel 300 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Rebel 300 STD is available in 1 colour option: Pearl Smoky Gray.
The Rebel 300 STD is powered by a 286 cc engine.
In the Rebel 300's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Keeway K-Light 250V priced between ₹2.5 Lakhs - 2.5 Lakhs.
The Rebel 300 STD has Pass Beam Switch.