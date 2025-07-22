hamburger icon
Honda Rebel 500 on road price in Sawai Madhopur starts from Rs. 5.79 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda Rebel 500 dealers and showrooms in Sawai Madhopur for best offers. Rebel 500 on road price breakup in Sawai Madhopur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Rebel 500 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Eliminator price in Sawai Madhopur (Rs. 5.62 Lakhs), Keeway V302C price in Sawai Madhopur (Rs. 4.29 Lakhs) and Yamaha R3 2025 price in Sawai Madhopur (Rs. 4.8 Lakhs).
Rebel 500 STD

₹5.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
471 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,12,000
RTO
40,960
Insurance
25,873
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Sawai Madhopur)
5,78,833
EMI@12,441/mo
    Honda Rebel 500 FAQs

    The on-road price of Honda Rebel 500 STD in Sawai Madhopur is Rs. 5.79 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Sawai Madhopur amount to Rs. 40,960, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Rebel 500 in Sawai Madhopur is Rs. 11,737.
    The insurance charges for Honda Rebel 500 STD in Sawai Madhopur are Rs. 25,873, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

