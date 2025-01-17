What is the on-road price of Honda QC1 in Palani? The on-road price of Honda QC1 STD in Palani is Rs. 1.05 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda QC1 in Palani? The RTO charges for Honda QC1 STD in Palani amount to Rs. 9,600, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda QC1 in Palani? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda QC1 in Palani is Rs. 2,122.