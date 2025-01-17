What is the on-road price of Honda QC1 in Noida? The on-road price of Honda QC1 STD in Noida is Rs. 1.05 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda QC1 in Noida? The RTO charges for Honda QC1 STD in Noida amount to Rs. 9,600, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda QC1 in Noida? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda QC1 in Noida is Rs. 2,122.