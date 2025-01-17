HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesHondaQC1On Road Price in Kharagpur

Honda QC1 On Road Price in Kharagpur

Honda QC1 Front Left View
Honda QC1 Front Right View
Honda QC1 Front View
Honda QC1 Rear Left View
Honda QC1 Rear Right View
Honda QC1 Rear View
90,000*
*On-Road Price
Kharagpur
QC1 Price in Kharagpur

Honda QC1 on road price in Kharagpur starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda QC1 STD₹ 1.05 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda QC1 Variant Wise Price List in Kharagpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1.5 KWh
50 Kmph
80 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,000
RTO
9,600
Insurance
5,030
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kharagpur)
1,04,630
EMI@2,249/mo
Honda QC1 Alternatives

Tunwal Storm ZX

Tunwal Storm ZX

90,000
Storm ZX Price in Kharagpur
Birla Ambition

Birla Ambition

73,817 - 1.08 Lakhs
Ambition Price in Kharagpur
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-75

Hero Electric AE-75

80,000 Onwards
Okinawa Ridge

Okinawa Ridge

70,096 - 1.15 Lakhs
Ridge Price in Kharagpur
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75

Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75

90,825
Kabira Hermes 75 Price in Kharagpur
HCD India NPS Cargo

HCD India NPS Cargo

80,850 - 1.01 Lakhs
NPS Cargo Price in Kharagpur

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda QC1 News

The Honda Activa E and the QC 1 are the first electric vehicles from the two wheeler maker in India.
Auto Expo 2025: Honda QC1 launched at 90,000, gets 80 km range
17 Jan 2025
The Honda Elevate recently crossed one lakh sales mark since its launch in September 2023.
Honda Cars India sales dip 15% in Jan 2025, but FY25 cumulative sales rise 7%. Check details
2 Mar 2025
Makoto Uchida, President and CEO of Nissan, seen at a press conference. The Japanese carmaker is planning to replace him after talks led by Uchida for a possible merger with Honda fell through.
Nissan planning to replace CEO after Honda deal falls apart: Report
27 Feb 2025
Shares of Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor has plunged further after Elon Musk, CEO at Tesla, denied the EV maker's interest in investing in the carmaker.
Nissan shares hit after Elon Musk denies reports of Tesla investment in the Japanese auto firm
26 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 25: Honda Elevate reaches new sales milestone, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 updated & more…
26 Feb 2025
Honda QC1 Videos

The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Elevate Black Edition is based on the top variant of the SUV and offers all features like ADAS, sunroof and more. Besides the all-black look, the SUV also offers other changes inside and outside.
Honda Elevate Black Edition SUV: Check out key changes
10 Jan 2025
Honda has unveiled two new EV concepts at the CES 2025 event in Las Vegas on January 7. The new Honda EVs will be part of the Japanese auto giant’s 0 Series electric cars.
Watch Honda 0 Series EV concepts debut at CES 2025, to launch in 2026
8 Jan 2025
Honda Cars India has launched the third generation Amaze sub-compact sedan in India on December 4. The sedan comes at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Honda Amaze 2024 launched: Offers ADAS at under 10 lakh
4 Dec 2024
With sales set to begin in Spring 2025, Honda will commence bookings for the two electric scooters in January 2025. That is also when the prices will be revealed.
Watch Honda Activa e key features and highlights: First look
30 Nov 2024
Honda QC1 FAQs

The on-road price of Honda QC1 STD in Kharagpur is Rs. 1.05 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda QC1 STD in Kharagpur amount to Rs. 9,600, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda QC1 in Kharagpur is Rs. 2,122.
The insurance charges for Honda QC1 STD in Kharagpur are Rs. 5,030, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

