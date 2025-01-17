What is the on-road price of Honda QC1 in Dumka? The on-road price of Honda QC1 STD in Dumka is Rs. 1.05 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda QC1 in Dumka? The RTO charges for Honda QC1 STD in Dumka amount to Rs. 9,600, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda QC1 in Dumka? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda QC1 in Dumka is Rs. 2,122.