Honda NX200 Right View
1/15
Honda NX200 Controller Buttion View
2/15
Honda NX200 Disc View
3/15
Honda NX200 Engine View
4/15
Honda NX200 First Tyre View
5/15
Honda NX200 Footrest View
6/15

Honda NX200 STD

1.82 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda NX200 Key Specs
Engine184.4 cc
NX200 STD

NX200 STD Prices

The NX200 STD, is listed at ₹1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

NX200 STD Mileage

All variants of the NX200 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

NX200 STD Colours

The NX200 STD is available in 3 colour options: Athletic Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic.

NX200 STD Engine and Transmission

The NX200 STD is powered by a 184.4 cc engine.

NX200 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the NX200's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Hornet 2.0 priced ₹1.45 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V priced between ₹1.42 Lakhs - 1.5 Lakhs.

NX200 STD Specs & Features

The NX200 STD has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Honda NX200 STD Price

NX200 STD

₹1.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,55,618
RTO
12,949
Insurance
13,312
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,81,879
EMI@3,909/mo
Honda NX200 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
136 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
16.99 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
15.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed
Displacement
184.4 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.2 Inch TFT

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Bring Home Honda NX200 : Low ROI Starting from 6.9...
Applicable on nx200std variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
Honda NX200 STD EMI
EMI3,518 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,63,691
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,63,691
Interest Amount
47,410
Payable Amount
2,11,101

Honda NX200 Alternatives

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.45 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
NX200vsHornet 2.0
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

1.42 - 1.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
NX200vsApache RTR 200 4V
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
NX200vsPulsar RS200
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel

1.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
NX200vsCB300F Flex-Fuel
Honda CB300F

Honda CB300F

1.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Honda CB300F
1.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
NX200vsCB300F
Keeway K300 SF

Keeway K300 SF

1.57 LakhsEx-Showroom
Keeway K300 SF
1.57 LakhsEx-Showroom
NX200vsK300 SF

