|Engine
|184.4 cc
The NX200 STD, is listed at ₹1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the NX200 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The NX200 STD is available in 3 colour options: Athletic Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic.
The NX200 STD is powered by a 184.4 cc engine.
In the NX200's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Hornet 2.0 priced ₹1.45 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V priced between ₹1.42 Lakhs - 1.5 Lakhs.
The NX200 STD has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.