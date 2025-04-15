Honda NX200 on road price in Pimpri Chinchwad starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda NX200 dealers and showrooms in Pimpri Chinchwad for best offers.
Honda NX200 on road price breakup in Pimpri Chinchwad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda NX200 is mainly compared to Honda Hornet 2.0 which starts at Rs. 1.43 Lakhs in Pimpri Chinchwad, Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid which starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs in Pimpri Chinchwad and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Pimpri Chinchwad.
Variants On-Road Price Honda NX200 STD ₹ 1.45 Lakhs
