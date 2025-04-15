Honda NX200 on road price in Gurugram starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda NX200 on road price in Gurugram starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda NX200 dealers and showrooms in Gurugram for best offers. Honda NX200 on road price breakup in Gurugram includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda NX200 is mainly compared to Honda Hornet 2.0 which starts at Rs. 1.43 Lakhs in Gurugram, Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid which starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs in Gurugram and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Gurugram. Variants On-Road Price Honda NX200 STD ₹ 1.45 Lakhs