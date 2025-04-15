Honda NX200 on road price in East Singhbhum starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda NX200 on road price in East Singhbhum starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda NX200 dealers and showrooms in East Singhbhum for best offers. Honda NX200 on road price breakup in East Singhbhum includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda NX200 is mainly compared to Honda Hornet 2.0 which starts at Rs. 1.43 Lakhs in East Singhbhum, Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid which starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs in East Singhbhum and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in East Singhbhum. Variants On-Road Price Honda NX200 STD ₹ 1.45 Lakhs