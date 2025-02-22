The on-road price of Honda NX200 STD in Birbhum is Rs. 1.45 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Honda NX200 in Birbhum?

With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda NX200 in Birbhum is Rs. 2,940.