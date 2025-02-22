HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesHondaNX200On Road Price in Bhuj

Honda NX200 On Road Price in Bhuj

Honda NX200 Right View
Honda NX200 Controller Buttion View
Honda NX200 Disc View
Honda NX200 Engine View
Honda NX200 First Tyre View
Honda NX200 Footrest View
1.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bhuj
NX200 Price in Bhuj

Honda NX200 on road price in Bhuj starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda NX200 STD₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Honda NX200 Variant Wise Price List in Bhuj

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹1.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
184.4 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,45,000
On-Road Price in Bhuj
1,45,000
EMI@3,117/mo
Honda NX200 News

The Honda NX200 is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.68 lakh, ex-showroom and comes with an updated feature list and an OBD-2B compliant engine.
Honda NX200 gets new features and OBD-2B compliance: Top 5 highlights you should know
22 Feb 2025
Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions get a Matte Stealth Black colour scheme.
Auto recap, Feb 13: Tata launches new variants of Safari, Harrier, Honda launches NX200
14 Feb 2025
The Honda NX200 is identical to the CB200X and carries over the same engine and mechanicals, but with new features in place
Honda CB200X rebranded as NX200, launched at 1.68 lakh
13 Feb 2025
Latest news on February 13, 2025: The Honda NX200 is identical to the CB200X and carries over the same engine and mechanicals, but with new features in place
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today February 13, 2025: Honda CB200X rebranded as NX200, launched at 1.68 lakh
13 Feb 2025
The Honda Elevate recently crossed one lakh sales mark since its launch in September 2023.
Honda Cars India sales dip 15% in Jan 2025, but FY25 cumulative sales rise 7%. Check details
2 Mar 2025
 Honda NX200 News

Honda Videos

The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Elevate Black Edition is based on the top variant of the SUV and offers all features like ADAS, sunroof and more. Besides the all-black look, the SUV also offers other changes inside and outside.
Honda Elevate Black Edition SUV: Check out key changes
10 Jan 2025
Honda has unveiled two new EV concepts at the CES 2025 event in Las Vegas on January 7. The new Honda EVs will be part of the Japanese auto giant’s 0 Series electric cars.
Watch Honda 0 Series EV concepts debut at CES 2025, to launch in 2026
8 Jan 2025
Honda Cars India has launched the third generation Amaze sub-compact sedan in India on December 4. The sedan comes at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Honda Amaze 2024 launched: Offers ADAS at under 10 lakh
4 Dec 2024
With sales set to begin in Spring 2025, Honda will commence bookings for the two electric scooters in January 2025. That is also when the prices will be revealed.
Watch Honda Activa e key features and highlights: First look
30 Nov 2024
Honda NX200 FAQs

The on-road price of Honda NX200 STD in Bhuj is Rs. 1.45 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda NX200 in Bhuj is Rs. 2,940.

