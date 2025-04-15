Honda NX200 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda NX200 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda NX200 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Honda NX200 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda NX200 is mainly compared to Honda Hornet 2.0 which starts at Rs. 1.43 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid which starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs in Bengaluru and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Honda NX200 STD ₹ 1.45 Lakhs