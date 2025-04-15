Honda NX200 on road price in Behror starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda NX200 on road price in Behror starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda NX200 dealers and showrooms in Behror for best offers. Honda NX200 on road price breakup in Behror includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda NX200 is mainly compared to Honda Hornet 2.0 which starts at Rs. 1.43 Lakhs in Behror, Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid which starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs in Behror and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Behror. Variants On-Road Price Honda NX200 STD ₹ 1.45 Lakhs