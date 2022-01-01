Honda Livo on road price in Port Blair starts from Rs. 92,120. The on road price for Honda Livo top variant goes up to Rs. 96,920 in Port Blair. The lowest price model is Honda Livo on road price in Port Blair starts from Rs. 92,120. The on road price for Honda Livo top variant goes up to Rs. 96,920 in Port Blair. The lowest price model is Honda Livo Drum and the most priced model is Honda Livo Disc. Visit your nearest Honda Livo dealers and showrooms in Port Blair for best offers. Honda Livo on road price breakup in Port Blair includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda Livo Drum ₹ 92,120 Honda Livo Disc ₹ 96,920