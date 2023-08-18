Honda Livo on road price in Pilibhit starts from Rs. 83,160. The on road price for Honda Livo top variant goes up to Rs. 87,860 in Pilibhit. The lowest price model is Honda Livo Honda Livo on road price in Pilibhit starts from Rs. 83,160. The on road price for Honda Livo top variant goes up to Rs. 87,860 in Pilibhit. The lowest price model is Honda Livo Drum and the most priced model is Honda Livo Disc. Visit your nearest Honda Livo dealers and showrooms in Pilibhit for best offers. Honda Livo on road price breakup in Pilibhit includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Livo is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Pilibhit, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Pilibhit and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Pilibhit. Variants On-Road Price Honda Livo Drum ₹ 83,160 Honda Livo Disc ₹ 87,860