The lowest price model is Honda Livo
Honda Livo on road price in Mukerian starts from Rs. 80,380.
The on road price for Honda Livo top variant goes up to Rs. 84,950 in Mukerian.
The lowest price model is Honda Livo Drum and the most priced model is Honda Livo Disc.
Honda Livo on road price breakup in Mukerian includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Livo is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Mukerian, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Mukerian and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Mukerian.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Livo Drum ₹ 80,380 Honda Livo Disc ₹ 84,950
