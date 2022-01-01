Honda Livo on road price in Aurangabad Maharashtra starts from Rs. 81,830. The on road price for Honda Livo top variant goes up to Rs. 86,120 in Aurangabad Maharashtra. The lowest price model is Honda Livo on road price in Aurangabad Maharashtra starts from Rs. 81,830. The on road price for Honda Livo top variant goes up to Rs. 86,120 in Aurangabad Maharashtra. The lowest price model is Honda Livo Drum and the most priced model is Honda Livo Disc. Visit your nearest Honda Livo dealers and showrooms in Aurangabad Maharashtra for best offers. Honda Livo on road price breakup in Aurangabad Maharashtra includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda Livo Drum ₹ 81,830 Honda Livo Disc ₹ 86,120