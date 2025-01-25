Honda Livo Latest Update

The Honda Livo has firmly established itself as a popular choice among commuters looking for a stylish and reliable motorcycle. Known for its comfortable ride, great mileage, and aesthetics, the Honda Livo is designed to cater to the needs of daily commuters. Following its successful predecessors, the latest update continues to build on Honda's legacy, introducing several key enhancements while maintaining affordability. The 2025 Honda Livo was launched with OBD-2B compliance, solidifying its position as a top contender in the commuter segment. It is priced from ₹83,080 (ex-showroom) and is available in two variants with three colour options.

Honda Livo Price

The price of the Honda Livo varies based on the variant and location. As of now, the starting price for the 2025 model is around ₹83,080 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the base drum brake variant, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers seeking quality and style in their ride. The disc brake model is offered at ₹85,878 (ex-showroom). Honda offers the Livo in three colour options, giving consumers the flexibility to choose between Pearl Igneous Black with Orange Stripes, Pearl Igneous Black with Blue Stripes, and Pearl Siren Blue.

Honda Livo Launch Date

The 2025 Honda Livo was officially launched in January 2025, with OBD-2B compliance. This latest iteration aims to strengthen its market presence, particularly in urban environments where reliable, efficient transportation is essential.

Honda Livo Variants

The Honda Livo is available in two main variants. The drum brake model is priced from ₹83,080, ex-showroom with 130 mm drum units on both ends. The disc brake variant, priced at ₹85,878, ex-showroom, gets a 240 mm front disc.

Honda Livo Design and Exterior

The Honda Livo boasts a modern and sporty design that sets it apart in the crowded commuter segment. Its aggressive styling includes sharp body lines, a compact headlamp design, and strikingly crafted side panels. The motorcycle sports a well-integrated, aerodynamic tail that not only contributes to its stunning look but also aids in fuel efficiency. The attention to detail is evident in features like the LED tail lamp and stylish alloy wheels, all of which enhance its contemporary appeal. The motorcycle is available in vibrant colour options ensuring that riders can choose a look that suits their style. The updated graphics are more aligned with modern trends, while the chrome accents offer an upmarket look.

Honda Livo Features

Moving into the interior, the Honda Livo is designed for comfort and convenience. The seat is spacious and well-cushioned, providing ample support during long rides. The handlebar is positioned at an ideal height, ensuring an upright and relaxed riding posture which is crucial for city commuting. In terms of instrumentation, the Livo comes with a fully digital cluster that offers clear visibility to essential information such as speed, fuel level, and trip meters. The layout is user-friendly, making it easy for riders to access critical information at a glance.

Honda Livo Engine and specs

The 2025 Honda Livo is powered by a 109.51 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is mated to a four-speed gearbox with a multi-plate wet clutch. This unit is now OBD-2B compliant, continuing to churn out 8.6 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

The Livo is underpinned by a diamond-type frame. It features telescopic front forks and hydraulic twin shocks at the rear.

Honda Livo Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Honda Livo is its impressive fuel efficiency. The motorcycle is powered by a 109.51 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 70 kmpl. This means less frequent trips to the fuel station, an essential factor for daily commuters. Additionally, the company claims that the updated engine offers reduced friction, which contributes to better mileage figures while ensuring a smooth ride. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Safety has always been a priority for Honda, and the Livo is no exception. The motorcycle is equipped with a robust CBS (Combi Brake System), which ensures optimal braking performance, especially in emergency situations. The sturdy build quality and reliable suspension setup (telescopic front forks and dual rear shocks) also contribute to a secure riding experience. Although the bike lacks advanced safety features, its foundational elements offer peace of mind for daily users.