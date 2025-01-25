LivoPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Honda Livo
HONDA Livo

Launched in Jan 2025

4.7
3 Reviews
₹83,080 - 85,878 Ex-showroom price
Livo Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 109.51 cc

Livo: 109.51 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 66.84 kmpl

Livo: 70 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 9.43 ps

Livo: 8.79 ps

Speed

Category Average: 91.0 kmph

Livo: 85.0 kmph

About Honda Livo

Latest Update

  Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today January 21, 2025: 2025 Honda Livo launched with OBD-2B compliance, new features. Prices start at ₹83,080
  2025 Honda Livo launched with OBD-2B compliance, new features. Prices start at ₹83,080

    Honda Livo Latest Update

    Honda Livo Variants
    Honda Livo price starts at ₹ 83,080 and goes up to ₹ 85,878 (Ex-showroom). Honda Livo comes in
    2 Variants Available
    Drum ₹83,080
    109.51 cc
    85 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Body Graphics
    Disc₹85,878*
    109.51 cc
    85 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Body Graphics
    Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Honda Livo Images

    Honda Livo Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.79 PS
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage70 kmpl
    Engine109.51 cc
    Max Speed85 kmph
    Honda Livo comparison with similar bikes

    Honda Livo
    Hero Glamour
    Hero Super Splendor
    TVS Star City Plus
    Honda Shine 125
    Honda CD 110 Dream
    TVS Radeon
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
    Honda Shine
    Hero Super Splendor XTEC
    Hero Passion Plus
    ₹83,080*
    ₹83,598*
    ₹80,848*
    ₹75,541*
    ₹83,251*
    ₹74,401*
    ₹59,880*
    ₹81,001*
    ₹83,251*
    ₹86,128*
    ₹79,901*
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    23 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.2
    3 Reviews
    Power
    8.79 PS
    Power
    10.53 PS
    Power
    10.87 PS
    Power
    8.19 PS
    Power
    10.78 PS
    Power
    8.79 PS
    Power
    8.19 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    10.74 PS
    Power
    10.84 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Torque
    9.30 Nm
    Torque
    10.4 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    8.7 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    9.30 Nm
    Torque
    8.7 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    109.7 cc
    Engine
    123.94 cc
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    109.7 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Engine
    123.94 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    122 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    116 kg
    Kerb Weight
    114 kg
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Kerb Weight
    118 kg
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Kerb Weight
    114 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Length
    -
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    1984 mm
    Length
    2046 mm
    Length
    2044 mm
    Length
    2025 mm
    Length
    2000 mm
    Length
    2046 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    1982 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Honda Livo EMI

    Honda Livo User Reviews & Ratings

    4.67
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    2
    I Like & Comfortable
    Very comfortable with a smooth, silent engine. I really like it ? it has a sporty look and looks great By: Arman khan (Jan 25, 2025)
    Perfect for Comfort, Features, and Long Rides
    This bike is amazing for its price range, offering a sporty look and good features. It is perfect for long rides and daily use, thanks to its comfort and calm sound. The service is also good. By: Murali khatri (Jan 8, 2025)
    Super livo
    Good performance used by daily commuters, best mileage, nice looking, best value money for buying.. overall gud bikes in this segment By: Jaikumar (May 26, 2024)
