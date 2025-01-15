HT Auto
search icon
Honda Livo [2023-2025] Front Right View
1/14
DISCONTINUED
Honda Livo [2023-2025] Right Side View
2/14
Honda Livo [2023-2025] Front View
3/14
Honda Livo [2023-2025] Rear View
4/14
Honda Livo [2023-2025] Front Left View
5/14
Honda Livo [2023-2025] Fuel Tank
View all Images
6/14

HONDA Livo [2023-2025]

2 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
78,500 - 82,500*Last recorded price
Honda Livo [2023-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Compare
Compare
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
Colours
Variants
Variants

Livo [2023-2025] Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 110.9 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

Livo [2023-2025]: 109.51 cc

Category average
Info
Mileage

Category Average: 65.18 kmpl

Tooltip
Tooltip

Livo [2023-2025]: 60.0 kmpl

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 9.17 ps

Tooltip
Tooltip

Livo [2023-2025]: 8.79 ps

Category average
Info
Speed

Category Average: 90.0 kmph

Tooltip
Tooltip

Livo [2023-2025]: 85.0 kmph

Category average

View all Livo [2023-2025] Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Honda Livo [2023-2025]

Latest Update

  • 2025 Honda Livo with new instrument cluster to launch soon in India
  • 2023 Honda Livo launched, price starts at ₹78,500. Check details

    • Honda Livo

    Honda Livo Launch Date:

    If you are looking for a premium commuter bike in the 110-cc segment, Honda Livo can be a good option. First launched in 2015, Honda Livo has unveiled its BS6-compliant version in 2020 and that remains the last updated version of the vehicle.

    Honda Livo Price:

    There are only two variants on offer with this bike: Livo Drum and Livo Disc. The drum variant is available at a price of Rs 73,938 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the top Disc model comes at Rs 77, 938.

    Honda Livo Features:

    There aren't many 110-cc motorcycles that are very good-looking. Livo 110, though has managed to become an exception in this case. Be it its stylish visor or sharp headlamp, every aspect of this bike appears stylish, catchy, and unique. There is a semi-digital instrument cluster that includes analogue speedometer and odometer, digital tachometer, digital tripmeter, and low fuel indicator. It comprises a clock, killswitch, and service due indicator too.

    Honda Livo Performance:

    The 109.51-cc engine is air-cooled and four-stroke. While the peak power stands at 6.47 kW at 7,500 rpm, the max torque stands at 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The multiplate wet clutch will offer its service for a four-gear system. While the suspension in front is telescopic, the one at rear is five-step adjustable with hydraulics. The braking system is handled by a combi brake system. Livo picks up decent speed while riding in city traffic, but one can feel vibrations and noise in speeds north of 65 kmph. Many owners have claimed a solid mileage of 60 kmph with this bike.

    Honda Livo Capacity:

    One of the good things about this bike is its long seat that gives great comfort to both rider and pillion. The fuel storage capacity is nine litres. The weight (kerb) of the drum variant is 113 kg and of the disc, one is 114 kg.

    Honda Livo Rivals:

    Its competitors include TVS Star City Plus, Hero Passion XPro, Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear, Hero Super Splendor, and Yamaha YBR 110.

    rs logo
    rs logo

    Car Insurance from

    ₹2094*?

    Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

    *The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Livo [2023-2025].
    Honda Livo [2023-2025]
    Hero Pleasure Plus
    VS
    Honda Livo [2023-2025]
    Select model
    Hero Pleasure Plus
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Seat
    Rear Tyre View
    Front Left View
    Front Tyre View
    Rear View
    Exhaust View
    Front Right View
    Right Side View
    plus icon
    View more
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right

    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Alternatives

    Hero Pleasure Plus

    Hero Pleasure Plus

    70,963 - 83,363
    Check Latest Offers
    Livo [2023-2025]vsPleasure Plus
    Hero Passion Plus

    Hero Passion Plus

    78,451
    Check Latest Offers
    Livo [2023-2025]vsPassion Plus
    Hero Super Splendor

    Hero Super Splendor

    80,848 - 84,748
    Check Latest Offers
    Livo [2023-2025]vsSuper Splendor
    Hero Glamour

    Hero Glamour

    83,598 - 87,598
    Check Latest Offers
    Livo [2023-2025]vsGlamour
    Honda Livo

    Honda Livo

    83,080 - 85,878
    Check Latest Offers
    Livo [2023-2025]vsLivo
    Honda SP 125

    Honda SP 125

    91,771 - 1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Livo [2023-2025]vsSP 125
    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Variants

    Honda Livo [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 78,500 and goes up to ₹ 82,500 (Ex-showroom). Honda Livo [2023-2025] comes in 2 variants. Honda Livo [2023-2025]'s top variant is Disc.

    2 Variants Available
    ₹78,500*
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Max Speed
    85 Kmph
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 12 V / 4 Ah
    ₹82,500*
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Max Speed
    85 Kmph
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 12 V / 4 Ah
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Images

    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Image 1
    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Image 2
    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Image 3
    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Image 4
    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Image 5
    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Image 6
    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Image 7
    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Image 8
    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Image 9
    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Image 10
    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Image 11
    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Image 12
    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Image 13
    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Image 14
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Honda Livo [2023-2025] Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage60.0 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityNo
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine109.51 cc
    Max Speed85 Kmph
    View all Livo [2023-2025] specs and features

    Honda Livo [2023-2025] comparison with similar bikes

    Honda Livo [2023-2025]
    Honda Livo [2023-2025]
    Hero Pleasure Plus
    Hero Pleasure Plus
    Hero Passion Plus
    Hero Passion Plus
    Hero Super Splendor
    Hero Super Splendor
    Hero Glamour
    Hero Glamour
    Honda Livo
    Honda Livo
    Honda SP 125
    Honda SP 125
    Honda Shine
    Honda Shine
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
    TVS Star City Plus
    TVS Star City Plus
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Hero Splendor Plus
    ₹78,500*
    ₹70,963*
    ₹78,451*
    ₹80,848*
    ₹83,598*
    ₹83,080*
    ₹91,771*
    ₹80,250*
    ₹79,911*
    ₹75,541*
    ₹75,441*
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    20 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    29 Reviews
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes,Scooter
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Currently viewingLivo [2023-2025] vs Pleasure PlusLivo [2023-2025] vs Passion PlusLivo [2023-2025] vs Super SplendorLivo [2023-2025] vs GlamourLivo [2023-2025] vs LivoLivo [2023-2025] vs SP 125Livo [2023-2025] vs ShineLivo [2023-2025] vs Splendor Plus XTECLivo [2023-2025] vs Star City PlusLivo [2023-2025] vs Splendor Plus
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Popular Honda Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Honda Bikes

    Honda Livo [2023-2025] News

    2025 Honda Livo will not get any mechanical changes.
    2025 Honda Livo with new instrument cluster to launch soon in India
    15 Jan 2025
    2023 Honda Livo in Athletic Blue Metallic colour scheme.
    2023 Honda Livo launched, price starts at 78,500. Check details
    18 Aug 2023
    The new motorcycle is expected to be based on the Hornet that the brand already sells.
    Honda CB190TR design patent filed, will it launch in India?
    21 Jan 2025
    Threat of potential tariffs on Canada and Mexico has loomed over Asian automakers who make vehicles in the two countries for export to the US.
    Asian car and battery makers hit as Trump gets to work
    21 Jan 2025
    The Honda Activa E and the QC 1 are the first electric vehicles from the two wheeler maker in India.
    Auto Expo 2025: Honda QC1 launched at 90,000, gets 80 km range
    17 Jan 2025
    View all
     Honda Livo [2023-2025] News
    Explore Other Options

    Honda Livo [2023-2025] FAQs

    Honda Livo [2023-2025] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Livo [2023-2025] was Rs. 78,500-82,500 (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of Honda Livo [2023-2025] was Discwith the last recorded price of Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom).
    The Honda Livo [2023-2025] offered a mileage of 60.0 kmpl, and made it an efficient choice for Commuter Bikes.
    Honda Livo [2023-2025] has been discontinued but Hero Pleasure Plus, Hero Passion Plus and Hero Super Splendor are the top competitors of Honda Livo [2023-2025].

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    BMW S 1000 RR

    BMW S 1000 RR

    21.1 - 25.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

    22.95 - 26.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Xoom 125

    Hero Xoom 125

    86,900 - 92,900
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero XPulse 210

    Hero XPulse 210

    1.76 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Xoom 160

    Hero Xoom 160

    1.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    KTM 390 Adventure 2025

    KTM 390 Adventure 2025

    4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Xtreme 400S

    Hero Xtreme 400S

    2.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    KTM 390 Enduro R

    KTM 390 Enduro R

    3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Commuter Bikes

    Bajaj Freedom

    Bajaj Freedom

    89,997 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Freedom Price in Delhi
    Honda Unicorn

    Honda Unicorn

    1.19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Unicorn Price in Delhi
    Hero Super Splendor XTEC

    Hero Super Splendor XTEC

    86,128 - 90,028
    Check Latest Offers
    Super Splendor XTEC Price in Delhi
    Hero HF 100

    Hero HF 100

    59,018
    Check Latest Offers
    HF 100 Price in Delhi
    Honda Livo

    Honda Livo

    83,080 - 85,878
    Check Latest Offers
    Livo Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Commuter Bikes
    Cars & BikesNew bikesHonda bikesHonda Livo [2023-2025]