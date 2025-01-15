Honda Livo



Honda Livo Launch Date:



If you are looking for a premium commuter bike in the 110-cc segment, Honda Livo can be a good option. First launched in 2015, Honda Livo has unveiled its BS6-compliant version in 2020 and that remains the last updated version of the vehicle.



Honda Livo Price:



There are only two variants on offer with this bike: Livo Drum and Livo Disc. The drum variant is available at a price of Rs 73,938 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the top Disc model comes at Rs 77, 938.



Honda Livo Features:



There aren't many 110-cc motorcycles that are very good-looking. Livo 110, though has managed to become an exception in this case. Be it its stylish visor or sharp headlamp, every aspect of this bike appears stylish, catchy, and unique. There is a semi-digital instrument cluster that includes analogue speedometer and odometer, digital tachometer, digital tripmeter, and low fuel indicator. It comprises a clock, killswitch, and service due indicator too.



Honda Livo Performance:



The 109.51-cc engine is air-cooled and four-stroke. While the peak power stands at 6.47 kW at 7,500 rpm, the max torque stands at 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The multiplate wet clutch will offer its service for a four-gear system. While the suspension in front is telescopic, the one at rear is five-step adjustable with hydraulics. The braking system is handled by a combi brake system. Livo picks up decent speed while riding in city traffic, but one can feel vibrations and noise in speeds north of 65 kmph. Many owners have claimed a solid mileage of 60 kmph with this bike.



Honda Livo Capacity:



One of the good things about this bike is its long seat that gives great comfort to both rider and pillion. The fuel storage capacity is nine litres. The weight (kerb) of the drum variant is 113 kg and of the disc, one is 114 kg.



Honda Livo Rivals:



Its competitors include TVS Star City Plus, Hero Passion XPro, Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear, Hero Super Splendor, and Yamaha YBR 110.