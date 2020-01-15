Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price in Tirupati starts from Rs. 1.53 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Hornet 2.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.55 Lakhs in Tirupati. The lowest price Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price in Tirupati starts from Rs. 1.53 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Hornet 2.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.55 Lakhs in Tirupati. The lowest price model is Honda Hornet 2.0 STD and the most priced model is Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition. Visit your nearest Honda Hornet 2.0 dealers and showrooms in Tirupati for best offers. Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price breakup in Tirupati includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda Hornet 2.0 STD ₹ 1.53 Lakhs Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition ₹ 1.55 Lakhs