HT Auto
HomeNew BikesHondaHornet 2.0On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

Honda Hornet 2.0 On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

1/23
2/23
3/23
4/23
5/23
View all Images
6/23
1.27 - 1.39 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Hornet 2.0 on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 1.51 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Hornet 2.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.53 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda Hornet 2.0 STD₹ 1.51 Lakhs
Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition₹ 1.53 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda Hornet 2.0 Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹1.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
184.4 cc
57.35 kmpl
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,31,182
RTO
11,025
Insurance
8,691
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Quaid E Milleth)
1,50,898
EMI@3,243/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Repsol Edition
₹1.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
184.4 cc
57.35 kmpl
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
View breakup

Trending Honda Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Honda Bikes

    Trending Honda Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Honda Bikes

      Latest Bikes

      Hero Passion Plus

      Hero Passion Plus

      76,301* Onwards
      Check Latest Offers
      Simple Energy One

      Simple Energy One

      1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Hero XPulse 200 4V

      Hero XPulse 200 4V

      1.44 - 1.51 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Bajaj Pulsar N160

      Bajaj Pulsar N160

      1.23 - 1.31 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Yulu Wynn

      Yulu Wynn

      55,555* Onwards
      Check Latest Offers

      Trending Bikes

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760*
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      77,500 - 86,437*
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes

      Yamaha XSR155

      Yamaha XSR155

      1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      LML Star

      LML Star

      1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Suzuki SV650

      Suzuki SV650

      6 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Benelli TRK800

      Benelli TRK800

      8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Benelli Leoncino 800

      Benelli Leoncino 800

      8 - 9 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Benelli 600RR

      Benelli 600RR

      6.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details