|Engine
|184.4 cc
The Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B), is listed at ₹1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Hornet 2.0 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B) is available in 6 colour options: Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic.
The Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B) is powered by a 184.4 cc engine.
In the Hornet 2.0's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda NX200 priced ₹1.56 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V priced between ₹1.42 Lakhs - 1.5 Lakhs.
The Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B) has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.