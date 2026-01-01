hamburger icon
Honda Hornet 2.0 Front Right View
1/14
Honda Hornet 2.0 Suspension View
2/14
Honda Hornet 2.0 Seat View
3/14
Honda Hornet 2.0 Speedometer View
4/14
Honda Hornet 2.0 Front Tyre View
5/14
Honda Hornet 2.0 Brand Name View
6/14

Honda Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B)

1.68 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda Hornet 2.0 Key Specs
Engine184.4 cc
Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B) Prices

The Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B), is listed at ₹1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B) Mileage

All variants of the Hornet 2.0 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B) Colours

The Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B) is available in 6 colour options: Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic.

Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B) Engine and Transmission

The Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B) is powered by a 184.4 cc engine.

Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Hornet 2.0's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda NX200 priced ₹1.56 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V priced between ₹1.42 Lakhs - 1.5 Lakhs.

Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B) Specs & Features

The Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B) has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Honda Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B) Price

₹1.68 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,45,021
RTO
11,601
Insurance
11,129
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,67,751
EMI@3,606/mo
Honda Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B) Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2034 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm
Height
1064 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
783 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
130 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm
Max Torque
15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
184.4 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
61 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 590 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Hazard Switch
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B) Offers
Bring Home Honda Hornet 2.0 : Low ROI Starting fro...
Applicable on hornet-2-0std-obd-2b variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
View All Offers
Honda Hornet 2.0 STD (OBD-2B) EMI
EMI3,245 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,50,975
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,50,975
Interest Amount
43,727
Payable Amount
1,94,702

