Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price in Srikakulam starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs.
The lowest price model is Honda Hornet 2.0 STD and the most priced model is Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition.
Visit your nearest
Honda Hornet 2.0 dealers and showrooms in Srikakulam for best offers.
Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price breakup in Srikakulam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Srikakulam, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Srikakulam and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Srikakulam.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Hornet 2.0 STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition ₹ 1.61 Lakhs
