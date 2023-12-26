Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price in Mohali starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs.
The lowest price model is Honda Hornet 2.0 STD and the most priced model is Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition.
Visit your nearest
Honda Hornet 2.0 dealers and showrooms in Mohali for best offers.
Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price breakup in Mohali includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Mohali, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Mohali and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Mohali.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Hornet 2.0 STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition ₹ 1.61 Lakhs
