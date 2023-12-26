Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price in Malout starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. The lowest price model is Honda Hornet 2.0 STD and the most priced model is Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition. Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price in Malout starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. The lowest price model is Honda Hornet 2.0 STD and the most priced model is Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition. Visit your nearest Honda Hornet 2.0 dealers and showrooms in Malout for best offers. Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price breakup in Malout includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Malout, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Malout and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Malout. Variants On-Road Price Honda Hornet 2.0 STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition ₹ 1.61 Lakhs