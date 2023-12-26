Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price in Kayamkulam starts from Rs. 1.69 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda Hornet 2.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.62 Lakhs in Kayamkulam.
The lowest price
Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price in Kayamkulam starts from Rs. 1.69 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda Hornet 2.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.62 Lakhs in Kayamkulam.
The lowest price model is Honda Hornet 2.0 STD and the most priced model is Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition.
Visit your nearest
Honda Hornet 2.0 dealers and showrooms in Kayamkulam for best offers.
Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price breakup in Kayamkulam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Kayamkulam, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Kayamkulam and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Kayamkulam.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Hornet 2.0 STD ₹ 1.69 Lakhs Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition ₹ 1.62 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price