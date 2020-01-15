Honda Hness CB350 on road price in North 24 Parganas starts from Rs. 2.15 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Hness CB350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.22 Lakhs in North 24 Parganas. Honda Hness CB350 on road price in North 24 Parganas starts from Rs. 2.15 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Hness CB350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.22 Lakhs in North 24 Parganas. The lowest price model is Honda Hness CB350 DLX and the most priced model is Honda Hness CB350 DLX Pro. Visit your nearest Honda Hness CB350 dealers and showrooms in North 24 Parganas for best offers. Honda Hness CB350 on road price breakup in North 24 Parganas includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda Hness CB350 DLX ₹ 2.15 Lakhs Honda Hness CB350 DLX Pro ₹ 2.22 Lakhs