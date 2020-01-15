Honda Grazia on road price in West Sikkim starts from Rs. 90,190. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 1.01 Lakhs in West Sikkim. The lowest price model Honda Grazia on road price in West Sikkim starts from Rs. 90,190. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 1.01 Lakhs in West Sikkim. The lowest price model is Honda Grazia Drum and the most priced model is Honda Grazia Sports Edition. Visit your nearest Honda Grazia dealers and showrooms in West Sikkim for best offers. Honda Grazia on road price breakup in West Sikkim includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda Grazia Drum ₹ 90,190 Honda Grazia Disc ₹ 98,320 Honda Grazia Sports Edition ₹ 1.01 Lakhs