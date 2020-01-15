Honda Grazia on road price in Wayanad starts from Rs. 92,610. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 1.04 Lakhs in Wayanad. The lowest price model is Honda Honda Grazia on road price in Wayanad starts from Rs. 92,610. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 1.04 Lakhs in Wayanad. The lowest price model is Honda Grazia Drum and the most priced model is Honda Grazia Sports Edition. Visit your nearest Honda Grazia dealers and showrooms in Wayanad for best offers. Honda Grazia on road price breakup in Wayanad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda Grazia Drum ₹ 92,610 Honda Grazia Disc ₹ 1.01 Lakhs Honda Grazia Sports Edition ₹ 1.04 Lakhs