Honda Grazia on road price in Port Blair starts from Rs. 99,290. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 97,790 in Port Blair. The lowest price model is Honda Grazia on road price in Port Blair starts from Rs. 99,290. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 97,790 in Port Blair. The lowest price model is Honda Grazia Drum and the most priced model is Honda Grazia Sports Edition. Visit your nearest Honda Grazia dealers and showrooms in Port Blair for best offers. Honda Grazia on road price breakup in Port Blair includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda Grazia Drum ₹ 99,290 Honda Grazia Disc ₹ 1.08 Lakhs Honda Grazia Sports Edition ₹ 97,790