Honda Grazia on road price in Maler Kotla starts from Rs. 86,870. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 97,620 in Maler Kotla. The lowest price model is Honda Grazia on road price in Maler Kotla starts from Rs. 86,870. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 97,620 in Maler Kotla. The lowest price model is Honda Grazia Drum and the most priced model is Honda Grazia Sports Edition. Visit your nearest Honda Grazia dealers and showrooms in Maler Kotla for best offers. Honda Grazia on road price breakup in Maler Kotla includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda Grazia Drum ₹ 86,870 Honda Grazia Disc ₹ 94,850 Honda Grazia Sports Edition ₹ 97,620