Honda Grazia on road price in Krishna starts from Rs. 92,380. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Krishna. The lowest price model is Honda Honda Grazia on road price in Krishna starts from Rs. 92,380. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Krishna. The lowest price model is Honda Grazia Drum and the most priced model is Honda Grazia Sports Edition. Visit your nearest Honda Grazia dealers and showrooms in Krishna for best offers. Honda Grazia on road price breakup in Krishna includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda Grazia Drum ₹ 92,380 Honda Grazia Disc ₹ 1.01 Lakhs Honda Grazia Sports Edition ₹ 1.02 Lakhs