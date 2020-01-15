Honda Grazia on road price in Kapurthala starts from Rs. 87,080. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 97,620 in Kapurthala. The lowest price model is Honda Grazia Honda Grazia on road price in Kapurthala starts from Rs. 87,080. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 97,620 in Kapurthala. The lowest price model is Honda Grazia Drum and the most priced model is Honda Grazia Sports Edition. Visit your nearest Honda Grazia dealers and showrooms in Kapurthala for best offers. Honda Grazia on road price breakup in Kapurthala includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda Grazia Drum ₹ 87,080 Honda Grazia Disc ₹ 95,060 Honda Grazia Sports Edition ₹ 97,620