Honda Grazia on road price in Batala starts from Rs. 87,240. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 97,620 in Batala. The lowest price model is Honda Grazia Honda Grazia on road price in Batala starts from Rs. 87,240. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 97,620 in Batala. The lowest price model is Honda Grazia Drum and the most priced model is Honda Grazia Sports Edition. Visit your nearest Honda Grazia dealers and showrooms in Batala for best offers. Honda Grazia on road price breakup in Batala includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda Grazia Drum ₹ 87,240 Honda Grazia Disc ₹ 95,220 Honda Grazia Sports Edition ₹ 97,620