Honda Grazia on road price in Baloda Bazaar starts from Rs. 88,480. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 99,780 in Baloda Bazaar. The lowest price model is Honda Grazia on road price in Baloda Bazaar starts from Rs. 88,480. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 99,780 in Baloda Bazaar. The lowest price model is Honda Grazia Drum and the most priced model is Honda Grazia Sports Edition. Visit your nearest Honda Grazia dealers and showrooms in Baloda Bazaar for best offers. Honda Grazia on road price breakup in Baloda Bazaar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda Grazia Drum ₹ 88,480 Honda Grazia Disc ₹ 98,690 Honda Grazia Sports Edition ₹ 99,780