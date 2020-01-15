Honda Grazia on road price in Ambala City starts from Rs. 89,050. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 98,030 in Ambala City. The lowest price model is Honda Grazia on road price in Ambala City starts from Rs. 89,050. The on road price for Honda Grazia top variant goes up to Rs. 98,030 in Ambala City. The lowest price model is Honda Grazia Drum and the most priced model is Honda Grazia Sports Edition. Visit your nearest Honda Grazia dealers and showrooms in Ambala City for best offers. Honda Grazia on road price breakup in Ambala City includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda Grazia Drum ₹ 89,050 Honda Grazia Disc ₹ 96,950 Honda Grazia Sports Edition ₹ 98,030