Honda Gold Wing on road price in Arambagh starts from Rs. 31.40 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Gold Wing top variant goes up to Rs. 41.64 Lakhs in Arambagh. The lowest price Honda Gold Wing on road price in Arambagh starts from Rs. 31.40 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Gold Wing top variant goes up to Rs. 41.64 Lakhs in Arambagh. The lowest price model is Honda Gold Wing DCT + Airbag and the most priced model is Honda Gold Wing Manual. Visit your nearest Honda Gold Wing dealers and showrooms in Arambagh for best offers. Honda Gold Wing on road price breakup in Arambagh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda Gold Wing DCT + Airbag ₹ 31.40 Lakhs Honda Gold Wing Manual ₹ 41.64 Lakhs