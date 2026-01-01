hamburger icon
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition

39.90 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda Gold Wing Key Specs
Engine1833 cc
View all Gold Wing specs and features

Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition

Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Prices

The Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition, is listed at ₹39.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Mileage

All variants of the Gold Wing offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Colours

The Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition is available in 2 colour options: Pearl Glare White, Bordeaux Red Metallic.

Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Engine and Transmission

The Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition is powered by a 1833 cc engine.

Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Gold Wing's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited priced ₹37.11 Lakhs or the Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse priced ₹48.49 Lakhs.

Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Specs & Features

The Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Price

Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition

₹39.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,90,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,90,000
EMI@85,761/mo
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
21.1 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
2615 mm
Wheelbase
1695 mm
Height
1430 mm
Kerb Weight
390 kg
Saddle Height
745 mm
Width
905 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
316 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
230 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
73 mm
Max Torque
170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Shaft Drive
Displacement
1833 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6
Clutch
(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
6
Starting
Self Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
73 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Pro Link

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Analogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes, 7 Inch TFT Display

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 20 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition EMI
EMI77,185 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
35,91,000
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
35,91,000
Interest Amount
10,40,076
Payable Amount
46,31,076

Honda Gold Wing other Variants

Gold Wing Tour

₹47.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
42,82,114
RTO
3,42,569
Insurance
80,241
On-Road Price in Delhi
47,04,924
EMI@1,01,127/mo
Honda Gold Wing Alternatives

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

37.11 LakhsEx-Showroom
Gold WingvsChieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse

Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse

48.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Gold WingvsRoadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

32 - 40.92 LakhsEx-Showroom
Gold WingvsChieftain Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Road Glide

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

42.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Gold WingvsRoad Glide
Indian Pursuit Dark Horse

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse

43.19 LakhsEx-Showroom
Gold WingvsPursuit Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

39.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Gold WingvsStreet Glide

