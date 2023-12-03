Saved Articles

Honda Dio On Road Price in Jh

4 out of 5
70,211 - 77,712*
*On-Road Price
Jh
Dio Price in Jh

Honda Dio on road price in Jh starts from Rs. 77,830. The on road price for Honda Dio top variant goes up to Rs. 90,130 in Jh. The lowest price model is Honda Dio

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda Dio STD₹ 77,830
Honda Dio DLX₹ 82,260
Honda Dio Smart₹ 90,130
...Read More

Honda Dio Variant Wise Price List in Jh

STD
₹ 77,828*On-Road Price
109.51 cc
70,211
5,616
2,001
DLX
₹ 82,263*On-Road Price
109.51 cc
Smart
₹ 90,127*On-Road Price
109.51 cc
Honda Dio News

Popular models like the Honda Activa, Dio, and Unicorn continue to be top sales contributors, backed by a strong push from the festive season
Honda 2Wheelers India sales grow 20% in November; backed by Activa, Dio, Unicorn
3 Dec 2023
The Repsol Edition of the Dio 125 and Hornet 2.0 get only cosmetic changes over the standard version.
2023 Repsol Editions of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 launched in India
21 Sept 2023
Honda Dio 125 in Sports Red colour scheme.
Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System
13 Jul 2023
A screenshot of the teaser shared by Honda.
Honda teases exhaust note of new scooter, could be Dio 125
7 Jul 2023
Honda is offering Dio in seven colour options.
2023 Honda Dio H-Smart launched: 5 things you should know
13 Jun 2023
Honda Videos

Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
