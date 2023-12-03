Honda Dio on road price in Jh starts from Rs. 77,830. The on road price for Honda Dio top variant goes up to Rs. 90,130 in Jh. The lowest price model is Honda Dio Honda Dio on road price in Jh starts from Rs. 77,830. The on road price for Honda Dio top variant goes up to Rs. 90,130 in Jh. The lowest price model is Honda Dio STD and the most priced model is Honda Dio Smart. Visit your nearest Honda Dio dealers and showrooms in Jh for best offers. Honda Dio on road price breakup in Jh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Dio is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Jh, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Jh and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Jh. Variants On-Road Price Honda Dio STD ₹ 77,830 Honda Dio DLX ₹ 82,260 Honda Dio Smart ₹ 90,130