Honda Dio Front Left View
View all Images

HONDA Dio

Launched in Jun 2023

4.0
2 Reviews
₹74,930 - 85,648**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Dio Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 113.3 cc

Dio: 109.51 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 50.9 kmpl

Dio: 48 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.44 ps

Dio: 7.95 ps

Speed

Category Average: 61.0 kmph

Dio: 83.0 kmph

View all Dio Specs and Features

About Honda Dio

Latest Update

  Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today January 14, 2025: 2025 Honda Dio 110 launched with OBD-2B compliance, prices start at ₹74,930
  2025 Honda Dio 110 launched with OBD-2B compliance, prices start at ₹74,930

    • Introduction

     ...Read More
    Honda Dio
    Hero Destini Prime
    Front Left View
    Rear Left View
    Rear Right View
    Rear View
    Honda Dio Variants
    Honda Dio price starts at ₹ 74,930 and goes up to ₹ 85,648 (Ex-showroom). Honda Dio comes in ...Read More
    2 Variants Available
    STD₹74,930*
    109.51 cc
    83 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 3.0 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Body Graphics
    View More
    DLX₹85,648*
    109.51 cc
    83 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 3.0 Ah
    Body Graphics
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Honda Dio Images

    18 images
    View All Dio Images

    Honda Dio Colours

    Honda Dio is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Red
    Grey metallic
    Mat sangria red metallic
    Dazzle yellow metallic
    Jazzy blue metallic

    Honda Dio Specifications and Features

    Max Power7.95 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage48 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine109.51 cc
    Max Speed83 kmph
    View all Dio specs and features

    Honda Dio comparison with similar bikes

    Honda Dio
    Hero Destini Prime
    Hero Xoom 110
    TVS Jupiter 110
    Suzuki Access 125
    Suzuki Avenis
    Deltic Drixx
    Flycon Grove
    Hero Electric Atria
    Komaki XGT KM
    Joy e-bike Wolf
    ₹74,930*
    ₹72,799*
    ₹72,284*
    ₹74,691*
    ₹81,700*
    ₹92,000*
    ₹64,990*
    ₹74,629*
    ₹77,690*
    ₹56,890*
    ₹75,000*
    User Rating
    4.3
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    3.5
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    57 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    29 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.6
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    7.76 PS
    Power
    9.09 PS
    Power
    8.15 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    8.42 PS
    Power
    8.7 PS
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Power
    250 W
    Power
    -
    Power
    250 W
    Torque
    9.3 Nm
    Torque
    10.38 Nm
    Torque
    8.70 Nm
    Torque
    9.8 Nm
    Torque
    10.2 Nm
    Torque
    10 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    -
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    124.6
    Engine
    110.9 cc
    Engine
    113.3 cc
    Engine
    124 cc
    Engine
    124.3 cc
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    -
    Kerb Weight
    103 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Kerb Weight
    106 kg
    Kerb Weight
    57 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    81 kg
    Length
    1808 mm
    Length
    1809 mm
    Length
    1881 mm
    Length
    1848 mm
    Length
    1835 mm
    Length
    1895 mm
    Length
    1850 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    1830 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Golden Steel Rim
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy Wheel
    Wheel Type
    Alloy Wheels
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Honda Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Celebrate Honda
    Sector 1 , R.K. Puram New Delhi -, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9871481114
    Celebrate Honda
    59-60 Arjun Nagar Road , Jagat Puri, Near Pnb Bank , Pillar No. 62, Delhi 110031
    +91 - 9821398525
    Dhingra Honda
    D-5 Ram Nagar (Om Vihar) Nawada Uttam Nagar, Near Metro Pillar No.711, New Delhi., Delhi 110083
    +91 - 9871900000
    Globus Honda
    Kh-737/3, Mai Road, Burari, New Delhi., Delhi 110034
    +91 - 8826993157
    J.B.Honda
    E-2/234-235, Near Metro Pillar No. 171, Shahstri Nagar, New Delhi., Delhi 110055
    +91 - 9891937973
    One Honda
    13/306 Dakshin Puri, Delhi 110018
    +91 - 9899053002
    See All Honda Dealers in Delhi

    Honda Dio EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm | 83 kmph | 254.4 km
    ₹ 74,930*
    STD
    7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm | 83 kmph | 254.4 km
    ₹74,930*
    DLX
    7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm | 83 kmph | 254.4 km
    ₹85,648*
    EMI ₹1357/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Honda Dio User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    2
    5 rating
    0
    Perfect for Casual Use
    It's nice overall, but it does have some issues, such as getting damaged easily and the brakes not being the best I've used but, it's worth the price.By: Itadori Yuji (Dec 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect bike for youth and family
    This bike is very nice, and mileage also very nice this is a youth favourite bike and family also. ???By: Mahesh kumar (Jun 14, 2024)
    Read Full Review

