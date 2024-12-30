Introduction

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the 2025 iteration of the Dio 110 scooter, which complies with the new OBD-2B norms and comes with an updated feature-list. With the update, the Dio continues to be positioned as a stylish and feature-packed offering in the 110 cc scooter segment. The 2025 Honda Dio is priced at ₹74,930 for the Standard variant, ₹77,663 for the Deluxe variant, and ₹85,648 for the top-spec H-Smart variant. All prices listed above are ex-showroom.

Honda Dio Price:

When was the Honda Dio launched?

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has been updating its lineup to meet the latest emissions norms and the Dio 110 scooter is one of the latest models to get the upgrade. The 2025 Honda Dio was launched on January 14, 2025. With the new update, the Dio 110 now meets the OBD-2B compliance norms and gets fitted with additional features to maintain its competitiveness within its segment.

How many variants and colour options of the Honda Dio are available?

The Honda Dio brings seven colour options across the three main variants. The Standard variant comes at ₹73,212 (ex-showroom) and features Sports Red, Jazzy Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Grey Metallic colour options. The Deluxe variant is priced at ₹77,663 (ex-showroom) and offers Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, and Mat Sangria Red Metallic. The top-spec H-Smart variant comes with Honda Smart Key function and offers Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Dark Blue, and Mat Sangria Red Metallic.

What features are available in the Honda Dio?

The Honda Dio is equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT digital instrument cluster that displays a range of information, including mileage, a trip meter, an Eco indicator, and a distance-to-empty range. The scooter further features a USB Type-C charging port for added convenience. The H-Smart variant includes Honda's Smart Key functionality, enhancing security and ease of use.

The Dio retains its characteristic design elements with a more modern touch. The front end houses a sharp LED headlamp and an integrated LED position light. The bodywork includes sporty graphics, adding to its visual appeal, and the scooter features ample underseat storage space.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Honda Dio?

The 2025 Honda Dio is powered by a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with PGM-Fi technology. The motor is now OBD-2B compliant and delivers a power output of 7.8 bhp and a peak torque of 9.03 Nm. The engine is paired with a CVT automatic transmission. To improve fuel efficiency, the Dio features an idling stop system, which reduces fuel consumption during prolonged stops.

The suspension setup includes a telescopic fork at the front and a 3-step preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The scooter rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels. Braking duties are handled by 130mm drum brakes at both ends, supported by Combi-Brake System (CBS).

What is the Honda Dio’s mileage?

The 2025 Honda Dio has been launched recently and as a result, official fuel economy figures are not yet available. The ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the 2024 model was 50 kmpl and the new model is expected to retain a similar figure. Real-world mileage may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda Dio?

The Honda Dio offers a 103 kg kerb weight and a 160 mm ground clearance. The seat height comes to 765 mm.

What scooters does the Honda Dio rival in its segment?

The Honda Dio is positioned in the 110 cc scooter segment and rivals offerings from Hero such as the Xoom 110 and Pleasure Plus.